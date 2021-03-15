Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Sells $52,100.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MCB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.80. 1,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,302. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

