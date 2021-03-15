Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Sells $52,100.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE MCB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.80. 1,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,302. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.