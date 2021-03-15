MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.
MGP has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.
Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $35,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
