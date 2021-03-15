MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

MGP has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $35,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

