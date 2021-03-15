Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $87.35. 178,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,529. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.