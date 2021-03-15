Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 11th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCELQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Millennium Cell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Millennium Cell Company Profile

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

