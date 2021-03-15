MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $18.51 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $198.33 million and $799,883.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $18.51 or 0.00032564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.33 or 0.04829575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,714,131 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.