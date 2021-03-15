MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $18.65 or 0.00034087 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $199.86 million and $832,554.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00397778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.74 or 0.05160012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,714,368 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

