Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0096

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $34.61 million and approximately $690,032.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006932 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,817,714,832 coins and its circulating supply is 3,612,505,265 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

