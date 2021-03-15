MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0033

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $606,980.88 and approximately $106.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.60 or 0.03215662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00360335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.00946421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00400009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00356640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021995 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.