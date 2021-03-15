Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 329,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,305. The company has a market cap of C$787.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$23.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

