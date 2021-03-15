Mirror Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.74 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $332.08 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00013626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,304,132 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

