Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $11.15 or 0.00020270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $446,414.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,381,826 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

