Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $346,080.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for about $70.31 or 0.00124393 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and $346,080.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00456894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00061780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00095507 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00561118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 287,445 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

