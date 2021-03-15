Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,179. The company has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

