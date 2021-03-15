Mizuho Increases Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $45.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC opened at $44.30 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,703,000.

