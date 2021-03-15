Mizuho Increases Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $45.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.
Shares of AIRC opened at $44.30 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03.
In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,703,000.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
