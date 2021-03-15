Mizuho Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $79.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.