MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $775.52

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.52 ($10.13) and traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.79). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 780 ($10.19), with a volume of 8,953 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 689.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £454.40 million and a PE ratio of 44.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

