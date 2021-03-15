MKM Partners Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $65.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by research analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 169,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,408. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.