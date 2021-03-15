Modern Investment Coin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $455,876.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,748,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,959,444 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

