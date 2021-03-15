Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,526. Moderna has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,930,535 shares of company stock worth $606,310,227. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

