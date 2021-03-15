Moeda Loyalty Points Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and $1.63 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

