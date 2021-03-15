Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CRO Tomer Pascal Sells 68,734 Shares

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohawk Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 2,191,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $692.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.