Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CRO Tomer Pascal Sells 68,734 Shares

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mohawk Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 2,191,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $692.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.
About Mohawk Group
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.