Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut Sells 19,269 Shares

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $661,890.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MWK stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

