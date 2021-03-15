Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut Sells 19,269 Shares

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $661,890.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MWK stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
