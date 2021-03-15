Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Insider Sells $2,201,704.70 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $2,201,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MWK stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,287. The company has a market cap of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MWK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.
About Mohawk Group
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
