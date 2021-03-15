Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Insider Sells $2,201,704.70 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $2,201,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MWK stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,287. The company has a market cap of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

