Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Up 44.7% in February

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 11th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

