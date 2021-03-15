Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

NYSE:MOH traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $235.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,315. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.41.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

