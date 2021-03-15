MonaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $121.03 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $121.03 million and $5.23 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.60 or 0.03215662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00360335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.00946421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00400009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00356640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021995 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.