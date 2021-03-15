Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading 22.7% Higher

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) traded up 22.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.11. 2,237,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 750,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.