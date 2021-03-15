Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.89

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 57605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

