Monavale (MONA) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $144,328.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale token can currently be purchased for about $1,736.86 or 0.03203124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00361324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Monavale Token Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 6,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,846 tokens. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.