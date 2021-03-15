Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading 5% Higher

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) shares were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

