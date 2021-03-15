Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $7.85 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $21,412.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.29 or 0.00397611 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

