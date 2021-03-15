MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,650.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $23,650.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006810 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001938 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005265 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00145790 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,668,125 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

