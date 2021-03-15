MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MongoDB in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). William Blair also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $320.06 on Monday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.17 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.