Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.79

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 9815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

