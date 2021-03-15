Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 386.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,588 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.2% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ossiam owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

