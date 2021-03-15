Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $88.05. 12,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,608. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

