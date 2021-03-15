Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

MOON stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 424.80 ($5.55). 302,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,252. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53).

