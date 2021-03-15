Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $28.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,193.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

