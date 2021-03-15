More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Cap of $168,548.37

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $168,548.37 and $274,183.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00663241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035519 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

