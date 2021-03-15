Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $28.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
Vistra stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
