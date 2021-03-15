Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $28.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Vistra stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

