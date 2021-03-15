Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.29 and traded as high as C$15.95. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 100,018 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.29. The firm has a market cap of C$616.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,956 shares in the company, valued at C$8,504,940.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.