Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,266 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,266 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $2,503,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,710,892.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.