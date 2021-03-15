Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.07 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $32.17 million and $6.07 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 99.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00664409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

