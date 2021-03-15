Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,150.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 16154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.33 million and a P/E ratio of 44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 803.94.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 846 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £287.64 ($375.80). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £297 ($388.03). Insiders acquired 629 shares of company stock valued at $565,089 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

