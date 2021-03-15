MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading Down 5.1%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.12. 647,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 814,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.