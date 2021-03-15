MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MP opened at $43.27 on Monday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

