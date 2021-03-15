Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MPLX opened at $26.35 on Monday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

