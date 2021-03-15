MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $2,604,060.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.29. 368,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,942. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.