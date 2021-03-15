mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $311,970.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $46.69 million and $311,970.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,360.57 or 0.99931026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,334,005 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

