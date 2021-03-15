M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,039 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

